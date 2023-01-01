Shakira pleads with paparazzi to stop following her children

Shakira has begged paparazzi photographers to stop following her children.

Earlier this month, the Hips Don't Lie singer announced she was leaving Barcelona, Spain after living there with her soccer star ex-partner Gerard Piqué for many years.

On Monday, Shakira took to Instagram to plead with photographers to leave her and Gerard's sons - Sasha, eight, and 10-year-old Milan - alone as they navigate a new city and routine.

"At this moment of change in my life as a public figure, it is understandable that there is a permanent curiosity from the press around me and my family. Yet my children, Milan and Sasha, have lived a very difficult year, suffering an incessant siege and relentless pursuit by paparazzi and various media in Barcelona," she wrote. "As they begin a new phase in their lives, I urge the media on behalf of my children to please respect their right to privacy."

It is widely believed Shakira is relocating to Miami, Florida with her children.

And the Colombian star also emphasised how important it is for her to protect Sasha and Milan's mental health.

"I trust that journalists and photographers are sensitive to the situation facing Milan and Sasha and can behave in the most humane way possible with them, given that this is the health and physical and emotional integrity of two under eight and 10 years of just wishing they could go out on the street, and attend school feeling safe and having the peace of mind not being chased or subjected to constant surveillance of cameras," the 46-year-old continued. "I extend this petition no longer as an artist, but as a mother who wants to protect and care for the psychological and emotional wellbeing of her children so that they can live a healthy and happy life, as every child deserves."

Shakira and Gerard confirmed their split in June 2022 after 11 years together.