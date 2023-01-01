ABBA pay tribute to guitarist Lasse Wellander

The stars of ABBA have led tributes to late guitarist Lasse Wellander.

On Sunday, Wellender's family announced that the musician died at the age of 70 on Friday following a battle with cancer.

Following the sad news, ABBA - comprised of Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson, and Anni-Frid Lyngstad - issued a statement in which they remembered Wellander as a "superb guitarist".

"Lasse was a dear friend, a fun guy and a superb guitarist. The importance of his creative input in the recording studio as well as his rock-solid guitar work on stage was immense," they said. "We mourn his tragic and premature death and remember the kind words, the sense of humour, the smiling face, the musical brilliance of the man who played such an integral role in the ABBA story.

"He will be deeply missed and never forgotten."

Wellander played on seven of ABBA's nine studio albums, including 2021's Voyage.