Graham Nash claims David Crosby died while battling Covid-19

Graham Nash has claimed David Crosby died amid a bout of Covid-19.

During a recent appearance on the Kyle Meredith With... podcast, the Crosby, Stills & Nash singer reported that his former bandmate contracted the virus shortly before his passing at the age of 81 in January.

"He was rehearsing for a show to do in Los Angeles with a full band," Graham recalled. "After three days of rehearsals, he felt a little sick. And he'd already had Covid, and he had Covid again.

He continued: "He went home and decided that he would take a nap, and he never woke up. But he died in his bed, and that is fantastic."

Previously, David's family released a statement in which they announced the music icon had died after battling a "long illness".

He had suffered many health issues over the course of his life and underwent a liver transplant in 1994, which stemmed from his past problems with drug and alcohol addiction.

"I mean, the fact that he made it to 81 was astonishing," Graham continued. "But (his death) was a shock. It was kind of like an earthquake, you know? You get the initial shock and then you figure out that you survived. But these aftershocks kept coming up, and they're diminishing in size as I go along."

In February, Graham explained in an interview for AARP that he and David had been estranged for many years but were in the process of reuniting.

"We were getting a little closer at the end. He had sent me a voicemail saying that he wanted to talk to apologise, and could we set up a time to talk," he recounted. "I emailed him back and said, 'Okay, call me at 11 o'clock tomorrow your time, which is two o'clock on the East Coast.' He never called, and then he was gone."