Doja Cat reveals next project will focus on rap

Doja Cat has indicated her next project will focus on rap.

The Kiss Me More star, real name Amala Dlamini, took to Twitter over the weekend to share that she is taking a step back from making pop music for her upcoming album Hellmouth.

"No more pop," Doja tweeted. "I also agree with everyone who said the majority of my rap verses are mid and corny. I know they are."

She continued, "I wasn't trying to prove anything I just enjoy making music but I'm getting tired of hearing yall say that I can't so I will (sic)."

Later, the singer/rapper responded to a user who queried, "I hope these comments are not the only thing that pushed you to go full rap... If doing pop and rap is what you like you shouldn't stop simply because of them."

Doja replied, "Pop isn't exciting to me anymore. I don't wanna make it."

In a previous interview with Variety, the artist revealed that she was taking Hellmouth in a "more masculine direction" after 2021's Planet Her, calling her past work "a lot of pink and soft things, a lot of pop and glittery sounds".

Doja, 27, has not yet announced a release date for her fourth studio album.