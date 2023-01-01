Jessie J responds to critics labelling nude pregnancy photo 'inappropriate'

Jessie J has responded to critics who labelled a nude pregnancy photo as "inappropriate".

Last week, the Bang Bang singer shared several photos of herself on Instagram in which she showcased her growing baby bump.

But after the images stirred debate online, Jessie returned to the platform to reject any criticism.

"I just want to remember this feeling forever," she captioned the post, before adding: "And anyone who has commented 'inappropriate' on this post. I bet you zoomed before you commented."

On Saturday, the British star also announced that she would take an "annual, needed" break from social media. She did not specify a reason for the hiatus.

In January, Jessie announced that she was pregnant again after suffering a miscarriage in late 2021.

"I decided to have a baby on my own," the 35-year-old said at the time. "Because it's all I've ever wanted and life is short. To get pregnant was a miracle in itself and an experience I will never forget and I know I will have again."