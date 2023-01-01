Brian May teases possibility of new Queen music with Adam Lambert

Brian May has hinted Queen might release new music with Adam Lambert one day.

During a recent radio appearance in the U.S., the guitarist discussed the potential for the band to release new music with the singer-songwriter - who has been touring with him and drummer Roger Taylor since 2011.

"We have dabbled a little. It is just that you haven't heard any of it," Brian said, according to The Sun. "It would have to be something so special that we would feel we would want to launch it on the public."

Adam added, "It's a lot of pressure if you think about it. If they're going to put something out that's new, it's got to be at a certain level.

"It has to be the right thing. And I've always said, 'Is it appropriate for me to be doing new material?' I feel like it scares me."

Original Queen frontman Freddie Mercury died in 1991.