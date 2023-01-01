Rosalia: Touring is very draining

Rosalia admits touring is "very draining".

The 29-year-old Spanish star admits being a "nomad isn't easy psychologically or emotionally" and she is glad she has her partner, Puerto Rican singer Rauw Alejandro, 30, on the other end of the phone.

Asked how she copes on the road in a joint interview with her boyfriend, the 'Malamente' hitmaker told Billboard magazine: "Notwithstanding the joy and goodwill, and the love you get from fans, it's very draining. It's like constantly building and destroying your home. You arrive at a hotel, you organise everything with all the care in the world, and the next day, you have to dismantle everything and leave. Being a nomad isn't easy psychologically or emotionally.

"But it helps me a lot that you and I speak so much over FaceTime."

The pair insist their relationship comes before their music careers.

Rauw said: "When I met Rosi, she was positioned much better than me, and that was never a problem."

Rosalia added: "I'm lucky to be your partner, and I want to be there for you, sabes? And I feel you're there for me, independent of the careers. For me, our relationship is first, and then there's everything else. Of course my career is super important in my life, but at the same time, in my life, you're my companion, and everything else comes second."