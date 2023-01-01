Ellie Goulding performed 'best-ever vocals' on unreleased Father John Misty song

Ellie Goulding is convinced some of her best vocals are included on an unreleased collaboration with Father John Misty.

In a recent interview for Rolling Stone, the British singer revealed that she wrote and recorded a track with singer/producer Misty, real name Joshua Tillman, a "few years ago" but felt nervous to be working with him because she is "such a fan".

"Such a fan, but really had to play it cool. And he made it really uncomfortable because, to me, he's just a star. He just is. And those stars just have something around them. It's just like an aura, and he has that," she shared. "We ended up recording this song - it hasn't ever been released, but maybe it will one day, but it is probably one of the best vocals I've ever done in my life... I don't know if anyone will ever hear it, but I did it for me, I guess."

Elsewhere in the conversation, Ellie explained that she wanted her fifth studio album, Higher Than Heaven, to be much more "fun" than 2020's Brightest Blue.

"The biggest thing for me is having fun, which sounds really simple, but the more fun I have and the more I laugh and feel comfortable, the better the songs are," the Lights hitmaker added.

Higher Than Heaven, which includes the singles Easy Lover and Let It Die, was released on Friday.