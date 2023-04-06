S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole dies aged 46

We are truly devastated by the passing of our brother Paul. There are no words to describe the deep sadness and loss we all feel. We were so lucky to have had him in our lives and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/CFpkjU62aD — S Club 7 (@SClub7) April 7, 2023

S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole has died at the age of 46."Paul was found yesterday, 6th April 2023 at his home in Dorset and was pronounced dead later that afternoon."The cause of death is unknown, the statement added."Dorset Police has confirmed that there were no suspicious circumstances. Paul's family, friends and fellow members of S Club request privacy at this time".The band shared the news in an emotional statement on Twitter, writing: 'We are truly devastated by the passing of our brother Paul.It was only in February that S Club 7 announced they would reunite for an 11-date tour of the UK and Ireland.Paul Cattermole was born on March 7, 1977, in Hemel Hempstead, England, Cattermole started his career in the entertainment industry as a child actor, appearing in various television shows, including "The Bill" and "Doctors."In 1999, Cattermole was selected to be part of S Club 7, a pop group created by former Spice Girls manager Simon Fuller. The group achieved tremendous success, with four UK number-one singles, a Brit Award, and a successful television series, "S Club 7 in Miami."Cattermole was known for his distinctive voice and energetic performances as a member of S Club 7. However, he left the group in 2002 to pursue a solo career. He released his debut solo album, "Fire," in 2003, but it failed to achieve the same level of success as his work with S Club 7.After his music career, Cattermole took on various acting roles and appeared on reality TV shows such as "Celebrity Big Brother" and "The Jump." In recent years, he has also opened up about his struggles with depression and financial difficulties.