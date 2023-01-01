NEWS boygenius secure first-ever Number 1 album with the record Newsdesk Share with :





boygenius secure their first Number 1 album with debut LP the record topping the UK’s Official Albums Chart.



The American indie rock supergroup – comprising singer-songwriters Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus – reach the summit as they also claim the top spot on this week’s Official Vinyl Albums Chart; proving the most popular album of the past seven days on wax.



the record becomes Dacus and Baker’s first-ever Top 40 entries, while Bridgers’ sophomore solo LP Punisher peaked at Number 6 in 2020.



Meanwhile, American alt-pop artist Melanie Martinez claims a career-best with her third studio release PORTALS (2). Prior to this, Melanie enjoyed Top 40 success with 2015 debut Cry Baby (32) and 2019 LP K-12 (8).



It’s another new career high for Sydney-formed rock trio DMA’S today, too. Their fourth studio album How Many Dreams? (3) sees the group – made up of Tommy O’Dell, Matt Mason and Johnny Took – surpass their previous Official Albums Chart peak achieved with 2020 record THE GLOW (4). How Many Dreams? also tops this week’s Official Record Store Chart, being the most-purchased physical LP in UK independent record shops.



As it’s revealed by the Official Charts Company as the biggest album of 2023 so far, The Weeknd’s hits collection The Highlights rebounds into the Top 5 once again this week (4).



Hip-hop heavyweights De La Soul’s 1989 debut 3 Feet High and Rising reaches a brand-new peak this week, 34 years after its initial release (9), thanks to a full reissue across 2LP, CD and cassette formats. The record rebounded to its previous best (12) in March 2023, following its much-anticipated release on digital streaming services. The record also lands in the Top 5 on this week’s Official Vinyl Albums Chart (2).



Nigerian singer-songwriter Davido secures his first-ever UK Top 10 album with his fourth studio release Timeless (10).



Further down the Top 20, a deluxe reissue of Californian rapper, singer and songwriter Tyler, the Creator’s 2021 record CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST sees it return to the chart at Number 18.



British metalcore outfit Bury Tomorrow claim their fifth Top 40 LP with The Seventh Sun (35) and, finally, rock icons The Who net a 29th Top 40 album with The Who with Orchestra – Live at Wembley (37); a recording of the group’s only UK show of their 2019 Moving On Tour, performed alongside 57-piece Isobel Griffiths Orchestra.

