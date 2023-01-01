NEWS Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding top UK singles chart with 'Miracle' Newsdesk Share with :





It’s a Miracle! Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding have risen to Number 1 on the Official Singles Chart.



Their trance banger – which heralds something of a resurrection for the ‘90s electronic sub-genre – claims the top spot on the Official Singles Chart today, becoming Calvin’s 11th and Ellie’s fourth UK Number 1, and their first as a duo. Calvin & Ellie have previously earned two Top 10 singles together; 2012’s Need Your Love (4) and 2014’s Outside (6).



Ellie last topped the charts in December 2019 with Joni Mitchell cover River, while Miracle counts as Calvin’s first Official Number 1 since 2018’s Promises with Sam Smith.



According to Official Charts Company data, with eleven chart toppers under his belt, the Scottish super-producer and DJ now surpasses Eminem and Elton John as one of the artists with the most Number 1 singles in UK chart history, taking eighth place.

Calvin has also produced four other Number 1 singles; Rita Ora’s I Will Never Let You Down, Cheryl’s Call My Name, Dizzee Rascal’s Holiday, and a remix of Florence & the Machine’s Spectrum.



Ellie Goulding pulls level with Geri Halliwell and Rita Ora’s quartet of British female solo artist Number 1s; only Jess Glynne (seven Number 1 singles) and Cheryl (five Number 1s) have more.



Speaking exclusively to Official Charts, Ellie Goulding says: “Oh my God, we’re Number 1! I’m so excited, and it’s so nice to be by myself just for a moment to appreciate it. Thank you Calvin for letting me be a part of this song. I love working with you, always.



“I know you’re just as ecstatic as I am. This is just very cool. Thank you very much to everyone for listening to it and supporting it, Oontz, oontz...rave on!”



Two former Number 1s make up the rest of the Top 3; Miley Cyrus’s Flowers (just named the biggest song of 2023 so far) holds on at Number 2, while last week’s chart topper, Ed Sheeran’s Eyes Closed, drops to Number 3 but remains the most downloaded track of the week.



Outside the Top 10, Mimi Webb’s Red Flags – the Number 1 trending song in the country right now – is back at its chart peak (12), while Mae Stephens rises three with If We Ever Broke Up (13) and Jax Jones and Calum Scott’s upward ascent with Whistle continues (14), breaking into the Top 20 for the first time.



DJ duo Switch Disco jump 11 spots with Ella Henderson collab React (15), Meghan Trainor's Mother rises five (22) and Zara Larsson’s Can’t Tame Her sashays nine places to a brand-new peak (27).



Following its debut in the Top 40 last week, British singer-songwriter Bakar’s 2019 single Hell N Back is up seven (28), while Tom Grennan’s Here stomps up six places today (31). Nathan Dawe & Bru-C return to the Top 40 with Oh Baby ft. bshp & Issey Cross (36).



This week’s highest new entry belongs to BLACKPINK member Jisoo, with her debut solo single Flower (38), making history as the first of the K-pop foursome – also including Rosé, Lisa and Jennie - to score a solo UK Top 40 entry.



And finally, following a reissue of his latest album Call Me If You Get Lost with it’s The Estate Sale deluxe expansion, Tyler, The Creator sees new track DOGTOOTH debut at Number 39, becoming the rapper’s fourth Top 40 hit in the UK.

