Kanye West's Donda Academy sued for racial discrimination and wrongful termination

Kanye West and officials at his Donda Academy school have been sued for alleged racial discrimination and wrongful termination.

Former Donda Academy employees Cecilia Hailey and Chekarey Byers have filed a lawsuit against the school and its owner claiming that they were unfairly dismissed.

In the documents, Hailey and Byers alleged that they were hired at the school in January this year and fired two months later in alleged retaliation for reporting code violations.

They reportedly expressed concerns about "unlawful and unsafe practices", including that Donda Academy was not following state regulations "for students in need of educational services, additional testing, or individualized learning plans", and that the school lacked janitorial services, a nurse, security precautions, and a "proper disciplinary system", resulting in cases of bullying and physical assault.

They also claimed that children were not allowed to go outdoors during the school day and were prohibited from bringing in outside food, even though they were allegedly only fed one meal per day, which was sushi.

Hailey claimed that she issued her concerns to Donda Academy principal Moira Love on three separate occasions, but was simply dismissed as "aggressive" for doing so. She said she was also "threatened not to reach out" to West.

"Plaintiffs believe this type of comment facilitates stereotypes about African-American women as being confrontational simply for doing their job and voicing their legitimate concerns in order to provide a safe environment and proper education for their students," the complaint reads.

"No action was taken to remedy plaintiffs' complaints regarding sanitation, health, safety or education standard pursuant to local and state law, which plaintiffs made throughout the entirety of their employment."

In a press release, Byers added, "I still enjoy his music, and I'll never deny his talent, but while his vision for the school sounds great on paper, it's just pure chaos and mutiny. It's like a mental hospital being run by the patients."

They are both suing to be compensated for alleged unpaid wages, loss of earnings and other employment benefits.