George Ezra announces Sunday takeover at Latitude

George Ezra has announced a Sunday takeover at Latitude festival.

The 'Green Green Grass' hitmaker has selected three up-and-coming artists, Lewis McLaughlan, Ella Clayton and Iris and Steel, to play the renowned extravaganza's Alcove stage on July 23 to give back to the festival he's a regular at and will headline that evening.

He said: "Latitude festival holds lots of brilliant memories for me, from being in the crowds to performing over the years. This year I am not only performing on Sunday but have been given the pleasure of curating the line-up for The Alcove Stage, these artists have been soundtracking my travels for the past few months and I can't wait for them to light up The Alcove Stage."

The festival takes place at the picturesque grounds of Henham Park, Suffolk, between July 20 and 23.

Tickets are available via www.latitudefestival.com/tickets.

The 'Shotgun' hitmaker recently shared how he thinks about festival crowds when working on new music.

George, 29, feels "at home" performing in a field amongst a wide range of artists, and because his songs always go down well in the environment, he thinks about how new tracks would come across in a live setting when he's in the recording studio.

He explained to Magic Radio: "With every show you do, especially at the beginning, you start to learn what you're a part of, and it was obvious early on that we were so at home at festivals, and then when you go back to the studio, of course that's in your mind to some degree, that's where the music is. So festivals and live performances, that's what we look forward to."

George's last album was June 2022's 'Gold Rush Kid'.

Meanwhile, George recently shared his mammoth trek from Land's End to John o' Groats, which saw him walk 30 miles a day and complete the route in 95 days, in the Amazon Prime Video doc 'End to End'.