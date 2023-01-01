NEWS Miley Cyrus claims 2023’s biggest single to date with 'Flowers' Newsdesk Share with :





Miley Cyrus has gotten her Flowers as she claims the biggest song of 2023 so far.



The post-disco banger became Miley's third Official UK Number 1 (and first in a decade) at the start of the year, spending ten consecutive weeks at the top of the Official Singles Chart. It joins party anthem We Can't Stop and synth-ballad Wrecking Ball as Miley's trio of UK chart-toppers, with both singles reaching Number 1 in 2013, during the chaotic Bangerz era.



Flowers reaches the summit with over 804,000 chart units logged since its release on January 13. It also claims the biggest first week of the year so far (91,000 chart units) as well as the biggest week overall, during its second week at Number 1 (126,000 chart units).



Flowers also enjoys the titles of most-streamed track of 2023 so far in the UK (over 92 million streams and counting) and the most digital downloads (64,000).



Flowers' unprecedented success saw it dominate conversation, radio airwaves and the Official Singles Chart itself. It became the longest-running Number 1 single by a female artist this side of the decade in the process and equalled the epic 10 week runs of Whitney Houston's I Will Always Love You and Celine Dion's My Heart Will Go On.



Not far behind at Number 2 is one of the biggest pop justice stories of 2023, RAYE and her jagged electronic banger Escapism. with 070 Shake. Rising steadily in the closing weeks of 2022, the singular track finally ascended to Number 1 this year, becoming Raye's first-ever chart-topper in the process.



Rounding out the Top 5 we have US R&B auteur SZA with Kill Bill (3), BBC Sound of 2022 winner PinkPantheress's breakthrough Top 10 hit boy’s a liar (4) and Taylor Swift's former Number 1, the self-referential Anti-Hero (5).

Afrobeats continues its journey to cultural ubiquity this year; two hits from Afrobeats artists have crossed over in a major way in the last few months, leading to Nigerian singer Rema and Cameroonian-American performer Libianca to secure their first UK Top 10 hits.



For Rema, his massive hit Calm Down (7) enjoyed a boost following a remix featuring pop superstar Selena Gomez, while Libianca's People (19) has reigned at Number 1 on the Official Afrobeats Chart for 11 weeks (and counting.)



Both Calm Down and People are still present in the Top 10, and have both peaked at Number 4.



TikTok continues its dominance at the forefront of viral chart hits in the making; Miguel's slinky Sure Thing (6) entered the Top 10 for the first time in 2023, peaking at Number 4, 13 years after its release.



Other TikTok hits making an impact in the Official Singles Chart during 2023's first quarter include Sam Smith & Petras's Unholy (9), David Guetta & Bebe Rexha's I'm Good (Blue) (10), both Number 1 hits last year, as well as Meghan Trainor's Made You Look (13), The Weeknd's Die For You (18) and breakthrough hits like Coi Leray's Players (22), Lizzy McAlpine's Ceilings (25) and JVKE's golden hour (35).



Finally, Lewis Capaldi scores two songs in the year-to-date Top 40. Pointless, the Ed Sheeran co-write which became his fourth UK Number 1 single in January is at 17, while previous chart-topper Forget Me is at Number 20.

