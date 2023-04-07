Guns N' Roses' Sweet Child O' Mine voted Greatest Guitar Anthem

Guns N' Roses 'Sweet Child O' Mine' has been voted the Greatest Guitar Anthem.



A poll carried out by Absolute Radio listeners saw Axl Rose and cos 1988 classic from the seminal album 'Appetite for Destruction' beat the likes of Pink Floyd's 'Comfortably Numb', AC/DC's 'Thunderstruck' and The Eagles' 'Hotel California' to the number one spot.



'Paradise City' from the same album also made the top 25, as did AC/DC's 'Back in Black'.



Presenter Sarah Champion commented: "From the iconic opening bars, you know this is a song which is going to take you on a journey. With Axl Rose's unmistakable vocals added in, Sweet Child O'Mine is an anthem which is a timeless rock classic and a worthy winner of the Greatest Guitar Anthem poll".



Guns N' Roses are set to headline Glastonbury and American Express presents BST Hyde Park this summer.



At the latter, they will be joined by The Pretenders, The Darkness and Larkin Poe.



The Top 25 Greatest Guitar Anthems:



Guns N Roses - 'Sweet Child O' Mine'



Pink Floyd - 'Comfortably Numb'



AC/DC - 'Thunderstruck'



Eagles - 'Hotel California'



Fleetwood Mac - 'The Chain'



Dire Straits - 'Sultans of Swing'



Derek and The Dominos - 'Layla'



Led Zeppelin - 'Whole Lotta Love'



Jimi Hendrix - 'All Along the Watchtower'



Joan Jett - 'I Love Rock and Roll'



Bon Jovi - 'Livin' on A Prayer'



Nirvana - 'Smells Like Teen Spirit'



Prince - 'Purple Rain'



Metallica - 'Enter Sandman'



Queen - 'Another One Bites the Dust'



Blondie - 'One Way or Another'



Deep Purple - 'Smoke on The Water'



Beatles - 'While My Guitar Gently Weeps'



AC/DC - 'Back in Black'



Black Sabbath – 'Paranoid'



Guns N Roses - 'Paradise City'



Bryan Adams - 'Summer of 69'



Foo Fighters – 'Everlong'



Alanis Morissette - 'You Oughta Know'



Lynyrd Skynyrd - 'Sweet Home Alabama'