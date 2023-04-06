Future cancels final two shows on North American tour

Future has cancelled the final two dates of his North American tour.



The rapper's 'One Big Party' trek kicked off at the start of the year before being extended with more shows and it was due to conclude at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday (08.04.23).



However, he has now axed the last show as well as another planned performance at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri on Friday (07.04.23) - meaning the last night of the tour was Thursday evening's (06.04.23) performance at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.



Future told Billboard in a statement: "It breaks my heart that I will no longer be connecting with my fans in Kansas City and Minneapolis. I look forward to reconnecting with each of you at another time. Thank you for all your love and support through the years. Love Future."



No reason was given for the cancelled shows.



The tour previously took in cities including Dallas, Texas, New Orleans, Louisiana and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and featured special guests including Don Toliver, G Herbo, Mariah The Scientist and Dess Dior.



Future recently hinted he's working on new music this year, telling fans back in February he was in "album mode".



In a post on Twitter, the 39-year-old hip-hop star - real name Nayvadius Wilburn - wrote: "Moving different all 2023. I’m in album mode."



His previous collaborator Metro Boomin also suggested they have worked on some tracks together, telling Apple Music’s Ebro Darden: "I was like, ‘Look, the last time anybody’s really heard a song from me and you was ‘Mask Off'. So instead of us randomly throwing one or two songs we did on here, we got to wait and just give them a joint'."