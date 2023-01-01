NEWS David Bowie unheard version of 'Let's Dance' to be released for MusiCares Newsdesk Share with :





Gala Music has announced a partnership with Larry Dvoskin – a multi-faceted music professional and philanthropist who has written/produced songs for the likes of David Bowie, Robert Plant, Bono, Beach Boys, and more – to release a limited series of David Bowie inspired digital collectibles; giving fans access to a never-before-heard version of the icon’s 1983 hit “Let’s Dance.” It will be available on April 14th on Gala Music’s industry-leading new platform to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the song and its eponymous album. Bowie fans will get a limited window to claim a digital collectible which will allow them to experience the exclusive track for the first time. Fans will also have the opportunity to purchase bespoke pieces of Bowie-inspired art with all initial proceeds donated to MusiCares®, the leading music charity that provides health and human services to the music community.



A collaboration between Bowie and Dvoskin, who served as producer, the track was recorded 19 years after the original 1983 hit, making it a refreshingly new take on the classic song. Through Gala Music’s dedication to providing artists with the platform to share music the way they want, modern-day Bowie fans can finally see the track’s long journey come to fruition while benefiting MusiCares and their mission to provide a safety net for the music community.



Dvoskin says: “When I first talked with the executor of the Bowie Estate, he told me he initially planned to listen to my pitch about releasing this as an NFT and then politely pass. But when he pulled up the original 2002 email in which Bowie expressed his enthusiasm for doing the recording, that changed his mind. This was a creative endeavor David never got to see released during his lifetime. We are honoring his wish by releasing it now.



Dvoskin further explains: “I am first and foremost a huge Bowie fan. It would have been a mistake to attempt to copy the original. This is something different. David simply imagined a more dreamy, electronic version. He is the original disruptor of expectations.”



Throughout his career, David Bowie was at the forefront of trends, changing pop culture with every new era of his artistic expression. The Bowie collectibles stay true to his innovative spirit and vision by bringing his ethos to new heights and innovative technology through Gala Music’s blockchain-enabled platform. In addition to accessing the “Let’s Dance” unreleased version, the Bowie collectibles series includes exclusive Bowie-inspired art which fans can either keep as digital memorabilia which includes a permanent record of their dedication to the icon or trade the collectibles on the secondary market for additional rewards.



“Gala Music is the first platform I feel confident truly supports artists. It’s thrilling to feel the stars aligning for the 40th anniversary of Let’s Dance,” Dvoskin explains on choosing Gala Music to release the series.