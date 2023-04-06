John Lydon announces the death of his wife

1/2 Rest in Peace Nora Forster



It is with a heavy heart that we share the sad news that Nora Forster - John Lydon's wife of nearly 5 decades - has passed away. Nora had been living with Alzheimer’s for several years. In which time John had become her full time carer. pic.twitter.com/MmQQdtmrjG — John Lydon Official (@lydonofficial) April 6, 2023

John Lydon's wife Nora Forster has died aged 80, a statement on the former Sex Pistols frontman's Twitter account says."It is with a heavy heart that we share the sad news that Nora Forster - John Lydon's wife of nearly 5 decades - has passed away. Nora had been living with Alzheimer’s for several years. In which time John had become her full time carer."The Sex Pistols legend became a primary carer for the German heiress after she was diagnosed with the disease in 2018.Nora Forster, the beloved wife of musician and punk rock icon John Lydon, has passed away at the age of 80.Forster and Lydon, who is better known by his stage name Johnny Rotten, met in 1975, he was the lead singer of the Sex Pistols. The couple married in 1979, and Forster became a constant presence in Lydon's life, supporting him through his career as a musician and beyond.Forster was an accomplished artist, known for her paintings and sculptures that explored themes of identity, memory, and the human condition. Her work was exhibited in galleries around the world, and she was highly regarded by critics and fellow artists alike. Forster was also a devoted mother to the couple's two children, Arianna and Rambo, who survive her.Lydon has spoken publicly about Forster's battle with cancer, praising her strength and resilience in the face of the disease. In a statement released after her death, Lydon said, "She was the most incredible person I have ever met. Her strength, her courage, her talent, and her love have been an inspiration to me and to everyone who knew her. I will miss her more than words can say."