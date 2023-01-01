This week’s emerging and self-releasing artists

Every week, Music News and Liberty Music look at the best new releases from emerging and self-releasing artists.After an incredibly busy 2022, which saw her introduce herself as a vibrant name arriving on the scene, fast-rising Swedish artist Ulrika Berg now looks to showcase her newly unveiled self-titled debut album with the sweeping new groove ‘Do You Want It’. Capturing a wonderfully sublime R&B aesthetic from start to finish, she is certainly looking to turn some heads with this glittering new gem.Having recently released his diverse audio-visual album ‘In My Head’ in recent months, New York-based artist JShell is now looking to display some of the record’s more explosive moments with the driven new outing ‘Delusions’. Brimming with bold and electrifying flavours throughout, this new anthem will certainly keep your fists pumping from start to finish.After cementing himself with a breadth of rich and invigorating delights these last few years, progressive artist Awir Leon recently delivered his third studio LP ‘Love You, Drink Water’, featuring the tender new groove ‘Neelam Stone’. Venturing further into his warm and effervescent guise once again, his latest release establishes him as a truly unique name doing the rounds right now.Having already amassed hundreds of thousands of streams online these last few months, Moroccan rapper Don Afric is now looking to continue that upward ascent with his toe-tapping new delight ‘On Fire’. Blending a traditional dancehall vibe with his own African heritage throughout, this new offering makes for a wonderfully inventive listen from start to finish.With a run of highly-praised cuts under his belt these last few months, fast-rising artist Young Jimmy is back once again to deliver his take on the Nirvana anthem ‘Come As You Are’. Blending his raw and driven approach to the alt-rock sound into this grunge classic gives it a new and revived feel from beginning to end.Emerging artists