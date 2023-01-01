Sugababes to perform half-time show at Twickenham Stadium for England Women’s rugby match

Sugababes are to perform the half-time show at Twickenham Stadium for England Women’s rugby match.



The reunited 'Push the Button' hitmakers - which comprises original members Keisha Buchanan, Mutya Buena, and Siobhan Donaghy - will play the 82,000 seater sports venue in south west London during the halftime show at the Red Roses v France TikTok Women’s Six Nations fixture on 29 April where they will perform some of their biggest hits ahead of their UK tour from May to July.



In a statement, the girls said: "We’re honoured to come and perform at Twickenham Stadium as part of this huge occasion and can’t wait to get everyone up and dancing at half-time, as well as cheering the amazing Red Roses as they take on France.”



Meanwhile, RFU Women’s Game Director Alex Teasdale is "excited" to have the 'About You Now' singers on board for the match - which is expected to draw the biggest crowd ever for a women's rugby match - and teased that their performance will really "add" to the big day.



She said: "We’re delighted the Red Roses will be playing in the first-ever standalone match at Twickenham Stadium. Having the Sugababes perform is really exciting and will really add to the match day experience for the fans. We’re due to see a huge crowd to witness outstanding quality on the pitch, and we are made up to be able to provide this great entertainment off the pitch also. Games between England and France are always great contests and the Sugababes adds another exciting element to the day."



Gareth Griffiths, Director of Partnerships and Sponsorship at Virgin Media O2, said: “The Red Roses playing in front of a record crowd at Twickenham Stadium is a huge moment for the team, women’s rugby and women’s sport as a whole. For this landmark moment, we’ve combined O2’s heritage in music and our purpose-driven partnership of the Red Roses to bring world class entertainment to a live sporting event - reaching a new fan base to Wear the Rose and support this brilliant team.”



For those looking to purchase a ticket for the Red Roses v France match at Twickenham Stadium, O2 is offering Priority members the opportunity to enter an RFU prize draw for a chance to win an upgrade to hospitality which will include VIP seating and food and drink.



