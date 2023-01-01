Chloe Bailey:' Anyone who has a problem with my music can kiss my booty!'

Chloe Bailey wants her music to "speak for itself."

The 24-year-old pop star released her debut album solo album 'In Pieces' at the end of March and has now insisted that she chooses to "ignore" any backlash her music may receive because she is "ordained" by her religious beliefs.

Speaking on h Audacy’s 'V-103' podcast, she said: "I always just wanna let the music speak for itself. And to be honest, no matter what I do, people always find things to say about it, so I’m used to it. I just choose to ignore it. People have every right to their opinions, freedom of speech, and it’s up to me to choose what I give my attention and energy to. Everything I’m doing is ordained by God, and I’m walking in my purpose, and anybody who has a problem with that can kiss my booty."

Meanwhile, the 'Have Mercy' hitmaker shot to fame alongside her younger sister Halle as part of the pop duo Chloe x Halle after being discovered by Beyonce on YouTube that the megastar had "given her notes" on f her debut album even though she was so "nervous" about breaking out on her own.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Yes, I know she listened to the album. She gave me notes on it before I released it. I love her so, so much. Dearly, dearly, and I’m so grateful to her for everything. I was so nervous! I'm so happy it's out. I got to say everything I wanted to say, and I hope people get an insight more into who Chloë is