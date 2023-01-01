'It's an anthem!' Why Talia Mar loves her debut single

Talia Mar's debut single is a reflection of where she is at mentally.

The 26-year-old singer trained at the famous BRIT School in London - which boasts the likes of Adele, Jessie J, and the late Amy Winehouse as former students - and is breaking onto the music scene with the single 'Self Portrait, which she describes as an "anthem."

She told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "I really love it because of the sentiment. It’s an anthem but it has a heartfelt end to it, so you can get the feels. Self-love moments are the most important. That’s where I am right now mentally."

The South London-born star became known to the public in 2022 when she teamed up with Sigala for the track 'Stay the Night' - which featured heavily on the soundtrack to smash hit reality show 'Love Island' - but recently described her own music as being a cross between that of country superstar Taylor Swift and pop singer Craig David as she noted that making her chart debut as a solo artist felt like a "dream."

She told OfficialCharts.com: "If I could describe my music in a sentence, it would be if Taylor Swift and Craig David had a baby. I love that. That's what I want to be. It actually feels like I'm dreaming. I feel like I'm dreaming because this can't be real, right? If I wake up, the song won't be coming out. I have moments where I'm really nervous, but then I get excited again. The closer we get, the less nervous I get. That's a good sign, right?"

'Self Portrait' is available to stream now.