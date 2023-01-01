NEWS

Christina Aguilera gets real about her sex life in new X-rated chat

Christina Aguilera has revealed she was a late bloomer when it came to her sexuality, despite her overtly sexy appearance.

The 42-year-old singer shed her squeaky clean image with the release of smash hit pop song Dirrty in 2002, but in a new chat on Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast, the star admits all was not as it seemed.

"It's so funny that I gave this persona because I probably was the last person to lose my virginity," she smiled. "It was something that was for me. I guess that's why my messages went the way they did too because I owned it first, maybe.

"It was later than you would think, given the girl that was doing Dirrty and all this stuff. It's more of a funny thing looking back."

Christina is currently engaged to Matthew Rutler, who she shares eight-year-old daughter Summer with, and was previously wed to Jordan Bratman, the father of her 15-year-old son Max.

Explaining why she's never really dated another celebrity, the Fighter songstress said: "My anxieties couldn’t maybe take somebody that did the exact same thing I did. I know how this goes. I’m too vulnerable."

Elsewhere in the chat, Christina spoke about her love of giving oral sex and how she is part of the mile high club.

