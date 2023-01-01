Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster donate signed teapot to charity auction

Sir Rod Stewart and his wife Penny Lancaster have autographed and donated their favourite teapot to a charitable auction in aid of Smile Train UK's annual Big Smile Tea Party.



Rod shared a photo on Instagram of the pair posing with the pale teal and gold china ornament to mark the occasion.



He captioned the photo: "Fancy a cuppa? We've donated our favourite teapot to @SmileTrainUK's celebri-TEA auction, to help fund lifesaving treatment for cleft-affected children in need around the world.



"The auction launched today to mark the start of Smile Train's annual fundraiser, the #BigSmileTeaParty - which encourages people to donate the cost of a cuppa and host a tea party with friends and family, raising vital funds that will change a child's life forever. Check out the link in my bio to get bidding and help change the world, one smile at a time!"



In addition to the couple's contribution, eight other celebs have signed and donated their favourite teapots; Dame Helen Mirren, Dame Joanna Lumley, Alison Hammond, Gino D'Acampo, Mel Giedroyc, Dani Harmer, Lolly Adefope, and Smile Train UK's ambassadors Sooty and Sweep.



The eBay auction went live on 30 March and runs until 8 April, with all proceeds going to the organisation, the world's largest cleft charity, which provides free cleft surgery and comprehensive cleft care for children globally.