Kelly Clarkson takes swipe at ex-husband on upcoming song Mine

Kelly Clarkson takes a swipe at her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock on her upcoming song 'Mine'.



The 'Since U Been Gone' hitmaker has shared a preview of the new tune, which is set for release on April 14 and is the lead single from her forthcoming LP 'Chemistry'.



She sings: "Someone’s gonna show you / How a heart can be used / Like you did mine."



Announcing the album last month on Instagram, Kelly wrote: “It is officially time to tell you that I’ve been working on this project for close to three years now. I wasn’t sure I was going to release it, but I am.



“It’s called Chemistry because I was trying to find a word that really described the whole thing ’cause I didn’t want everybody to think that I was just coming out with some just like, ‘I’m angry. I’m sad,’ just one or two emotions."



Fans can expect to hear about "the good, the bad, and the ugly" from her relationship with Brandon.



She continued: "This album is definitely the arc of an entire relationship, and a whole relationship shouldn’t be just brought down to one thing. So there’s the good, the bad, the ugly thing kinda going on in it,” the Kelly Clarkson Show host continued. “Chemistry can be a really amazing sexy, cool, fun thing, but it can also be very bad for you. I thought it was kinda the perfect title to describe the entire album.”



The 40-year-old singer previously admitted making the record was like therapy for her following her divorce.



The 'Breakaway' hitmaker poured her heart out on her follow-up to 2017's 'Meaning of Life', which encapsulates "every emotion" of being in a relationship and a breakup.



Kelly - who filed for divorce after seven years of marriage to the 46-year-old talent manager in June 2020 - teased that it's her "most personal" record to date.



Speaking on 'Sunday Today with Willie Geist', she spilled: "This next record, this will probably be the most personal one I've ever released.



"The whole record is basically every emotion you experience from the beginning of a relationship, to the end of what it is now.



"It's been very therapeutic for me.



"It's very honest."



The pair's children, River, eight, and Remington, six, had been singing along to one track on the record, which was "weird" for Kelly, as it's about her relationship with their father.



She said: "There's one that my kids sing in the car. 'Cause I'm going through mixes, and I'm just, like, 'This is weird.' "Like, it's your relationship. I've never written about my life to where my kids are, like, singing along."