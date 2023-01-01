Lola Lennox drops new EP Dreamer

Lola Lennox has released her new EP 'Dreamer'.



The 32-year-old pop star - who is the daughter of music legend Annie Lennox - has shared a collection of songs that capture "a moment" in her life.



In a statement, she said: "I called this EP 'Dreamer' because I wouldn't be who I am today without dreaming. Being a dreamer showed me my heart's desire and gave my life vision and purpose. The word perfectly encapsulates every song on the EP because they were created from the seed of a dream, from a wistful moment where I lose track of the literal world and connect to something transcendent. I am very excited to share this body of work, each song captures a moment in my life, and together they portray a story of me, a broader sense of my experiences and reactions. Making the music on this EP has been some of the best times of my life, it has been so rewarding to see my ideas come to life, to be challenged and to grow, and finally, to share my work with others."



Lola's mother, 68, had a hand in executive producing the EP alongside her daughter's 32-year-old musician partner Braeden Wright.



She previously admitted she felt insecure about following her parent into the music industry.



Lola admitted that the idea of becoming a singer like her mum was daunting at first.



Speaking to HELLO! magazine, she said: "When I was younger, I had insecurity around this. The bar felt incredibly high and it felt like I had to do a lot of work to get to a place where I was good enough to be an artist in my own right. But that made me work really hard. I got better as a singer and was able to write songs that I thought deserved to be heard. So I feel like I've worked through it."



Lola's father is Israeli film producer Uri Fruchtmann, 68, and her sister is model Tali Lennox, 30, but she says they were not a starry family growing up.



She said: "[My mother] doesn't feed into the celebrity lifestyle. She was just like a normal mum, never in front of the cameras much. I'm proud of her for the balance she found between working and being a parent. When we were little, she didn't tour for a long time. It wasn't until I was about ten that she started again."



