Anitta leaves Warner Music after recent tweet slamming the record label

Brazilian singer Anitta has announced her departure from Warner Music following a scathing tweet she penned about her record contract.

The Bang singer told fans in a Tuesday Instagram post that she had left the record company, 11 years after being signed as a Warner artist.

"After eleven years of successful partnership, we've agreed to go our separate ways," Anitta's joint statement with Warner Music read. "Anitta would like to thank the Warner Music team for all their support. And the Warner team wishes Anitta all the best in future."

Weeks before announcing the split news, the 30-year-old singer took to Twitter in Portuguese claiming that she would pay any amount necessary to break with the organisation if that was how it worked.

"If I had a fine to pay, I would have already auctioned off my organs, no matter how expensive it was to get out. But unfortunately, it doesn't (work that way)," she wrote, translated into English by Rolling Stone. "When you're young and still don't know much, you have to pay close attention to the things you sign... If not you can spend a lifetime paying for the mistake."