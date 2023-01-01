Brazilian star Anitta parts ways with Warner Music

Anitta has parted ways with Warner Music after 11 years.



The 'Envolver' singer has amicably left the major label after complaining that they were not doing their job properly.



In a joint statement, the label and artist said: “After eleven years of successful partnership, we’ve agreed to go our separate ways.



“Anitta would like to thank the Warner Music team for all their support. And the Warner team wishes Anitta all the best in future.”



The 30-year-old Brazilian star recently wrote on Instagram: “I asked the label to just do the simple job they were supposed to: promote my music.”



Anitta admitted she would have sold her organs to get out of the contract.



Responding to a fan on Twitter, she divulged in Portuguese and English: “My love, if I had a fine to pay, I would have already auctioned off my organs, no matter how expensive it was to get out. But unfortunately, it doesn’t [work that way].



“When you’re young and still don’t know much, you have to pay close attention to the things you sign… if not you can spend a lifetime paying for the mistake.”



Anitta also hit out at Warner for using her photo and song to mark International Women's Day last month.



She fumed: “Communication at Warner is so good that [they’re] posting me on a Happy women’s day looping post, even tho I had to go public to ask for the ‘woman respect’ that this date represents. (sic)"



And she claimed they told her 'Envolver' wouldn't be a hit without getting a major artist featured on it.



She added how the label's post used the song "they said would never break without a feat cuz I wasn’t strong enough for that. (sic)”



Variety reports that the label hoped 'Envolver' - which went viral on TikTok last year - would have the same success in the US as it had in Latin American.



However, Warner hasn't commented on this.