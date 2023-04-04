Gladys Knight to open Hampton Court Palace Festival

Gladys Knight is set to open Hampton Court Palace Festival.

The 'Midnight Train to Georgia' hitmaker will top the bill at the annual summer series of spectacular open-air concerts at the royal landmark on June 6.

The show will be a London exclusive for the 78-year-old Grammy-winning star - who shot to fame as a member of the Motown group Gladys Knight and the Pips - as part of 'The Empress of Soul Farewell Tour'.

Tickets go on general sale from Wednesday 5 April, with an exclusive pre-sale to e-mail subscribers from today (04.04.23) via hamptoncourtpalacefestival.com.

Sir Tom Jones, Soft Cell and Kool and The Gang are also set to play the festival.

Welsh music legend Tom will top the bill on June 14, synth-pop pioneers Soft Cell - comprising Marc Almond and David Ball - headline on June 7, and funk and soul legends Kool and The Gang on June 9.

Grace Jones, Kaiser Chiefs, Bjorn Again and Rick Astley were among the first acts confirmed to play the event.

The 'I Predict a Riot' hitmakers headline on June 10, the ABBA parody act are set for June 16, and 'Never Gonna Give You Up' hitmaker Rick Astley will perform on June 17.

Artists perform in an intimate 3,000-seat auditorium in Base Court, set against the backdrop of Henry VIII’s magnificent Tudor Palace and attendees can enjoy picnics, drinks and street food in the Palace Gardens, whilst waterside gazebos are also available to purchase for those that want to sit back and relax in luxury.

Last year, the likes of George Benson, Jack Savoretti, Crowded House, and Kacey Musgraves wowed at HCP Festival.

Tuesday 6 June, Gladys Knight

Wednesday 7 June, Soft Cell

Thursday 8 June, Grace Jones

Friday 9 June, Kool and The Gang

Saturday 10 June, Kaiser Chiefs

Wednesday 14 June, Sir Tom Jones

Friday 16 June, Bjorn Again

Saturday 17 June, Rick Astley