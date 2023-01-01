Kygo drops house remix of Sir Paul McCartney and Michael Jackson's Say Say Say

Kygo has released a remix of Sir Paul McCartney and Michael Jackson's 1993 hit 'Say Say Say'.

The Norwegian DJ and music producer - who is set to headline London's Gunnersbury Park on August 12 to mark the release of his album ‘Thrill of the Chase’ - has added his house production to the Beatles legend and late King of Pop's vocals.

He said in a statement: “I’m absolutely honoured to work on a song that was made by two of the greatest musical legends of all time.

“Paul McCartney and Michael Jackson have meant so much to me as an artist and I’ve been listening to their music since I was a kid.

“It’s been a dream of mine to collaborate alongside these iconic artists, and hope everyone enjoys the song as much as I do.”

'Say Say Say' was released as the lead single to McCartney's 1983 album 'Pipes of Peace' and produced by Beatles producer George Martin.

The song was recorded during the production of the 80-year-old music legend's 1982 LP 'Tug of War'.

The year before, the 'Let it Be' hitmaker and the 'Billie Jean' hitmaker - who died in 2009 aged 50 from acute propofol intoxication - duetted on 'The Girl Is Mine' from Michaels' iconic 1982 album 'Thriller'.

Kygo, 31, is no stranger to remixing music legends, having remade Tina Turner's classic ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It?’ in 2020.

Meanwhile, Kygo previously admitted he is hoping a collaboration with Coldplay is on the cards after getting into the recording studio with their frontman Chris Martin.

He told PEOPLE last year: "I've actually been in the studio with Chris Martin, who's definitely one of my favourite artists of all time, a dream for me. Just being in the studio and jamming with him was definitely a very cool experience.

"Definitely, Coldplay would be great. So hopefully we'll get a song together.

"The Weeknd has been on top of my list for a while as well, so I think Coldplay and The Weeknd would be top two dream collabs right now."