Dermot Kennedy final act confirmed to headline All Points East 2023

Dermot Kennedy is the final artist confirmed to headline All Points East 2023.

The 'Outnumbered' hitmaker will top the bill at London's Victoria Park on August 27, with support from SG Lewis, Olivia Dean, James Vincent McMorrow, Nick Mulvey, Novo Amor, Moncrieff, Rachel Chinouriri and Áine Deane.

And the 31-year-old star has promised festival-goers his set will be "on another level" as he makes his return to the festival four years after playing the main stage.

In a statement, he said: "I remember playing the main stage at All Points East back in 2019 just before my debut album came out ... It's surreal to me how much has happened over the past four years since then and I'm so grateful to everyone who's supported me on this journey. This headline show is going to be on another level and I'm honoured to be headlining this year alongside legendary artists The Strokes, HAIM, Stormzy and Jungle. See you in Victoria Park!"

Tickets go on general sale on 10am on Thursday (06.04.23) via www.allpointseastfestival.com.

Haim, The Strokes and Jungle will headline their own days at the summer series, which takes place between August 18 and 25.

The multi-day event will kick off with a headline performance from London's finest, Stormzy.

The rapper has curated the bill on August 18 to celebrate the release of his acclaimed 2022 LP, 'This Is What I Mean'.

The 2022 event featured sets from artists including Gorillaz, The Chemical Brothers, Tame Impala, Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds and Idles.