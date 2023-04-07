Anne-Marie and David Guetta team up on new song sampling Eurodance mega-hit

Anne-Marie and David Guetta are teaming up on a new song.

The 'Psycho' hitmaker, 31, and the 55-year-old French dance music producer have joined forces on 'Baby Don't Hurt Me', which samples Haddaway’s 90s Eurodance banger 'What Is Love'.

US rap star Coi Leray, 25, is also featured on the tune, which is out on Friday (07.04.23).

A music insider told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: “Now is the time for artists to drop their tunes they want to be big this summer.

“And David Guetta has high hopes for this one.

“It is packed with nostalgia because of the sample but he adds an amazing twist.

“Last year he went to No. 1 with 'I’m Good (Blue)', which sampled Eiffel 65’s 'Blue (Da Ba Dee)', so he is hoping he has the same success with 'Baby Don’t Hurt Me'.”

Meanwhile, Bebe Rexha and Guetta are planning to make a dance album together.

The duo most recently came together for chart-topper 'I'm Good (Blue)', and the 33-year-old singer already has big ideas for her next album even before her new record 'Bebe' drops later this month.

She told the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column: "I've finished my album and I'm already thinking, what's the next thing?

"I am thinking of doing a super dance thing, not over thinking it. David's been talking to me about it."