Gerard Piqué slams Shakira's fans for trolling him online following split

Gerard Piqué has shaded Shakira and her fans over the criticism he's received online since their split.

During a recent appearance on Gerard Romero's podcast, the former soccer player opened up about his separation from the Hips Don't Lie singer and the backlash he's received from her fans over rumours that he cheated on her with his now-girlfriend Clara Chia Martí.

"I am very disappointed with what society is. So my ex is Latin American," Piqué began in Spanish, translated into English by Us Weekly. "You don't know what I've gotten on social media from her fans. These people have no lives."

He added that the online criticism would've affected him more earlier in his life.

"In the beginning, it was bad and it reached a point where if I had let things get to me, I would have thrown myself off a cliff," the sports star shared. "But I don't care about any of it. Honestly, not at all because I don't know them. These people have no lives and why should I care? I'll never meet them, they're robots, you know?"

Piqué called his attitude towards trolls "healthy", explaining, "If you care about people's opinions, you're dead."

He concluded, "They want you to worry and when you do, they would have won. You have to show them that you don't care because it gets them angrier."

Shakira seemingly responded to Piqué's comments on Twitter on Sunday, writing, "Orgullosa de ser Latinoamericana," which translates to: "Proud to be Latin American."

The Colombia native and the Spaniard announced in June last year that they were breaking up after 11 years of dating. They share two sons: Milan, 10, and Sasha, eight.