'It's time!' Jesy Nelson announces new single

Jesy Nelson has announced a brand-new single.



The 31-year-old pop star shot to fame alongside Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall as part of 'X Factor' winning girl group in 2011 but quit the group in 2020 to deal with personal issues and after teaming up with rap star Nicki Minaj to release 'Boyz' the following year, is now gearing up to release her second single 'Bad Thing.'



She wrote on Instagram: "Bad Thing - 14th April [white heart emoji]"



A further post made by the 'Shout Out to My Ex' hitmaker was a video featuring a pair of neon orange shoes moving slowly in time with a piece of classical music.



She captioned that post: "It's time.'"



Following Jesy's departure, Little Mix continued as a trio and released hit album 'Confetti' together before going on hiatus in 2022.



Of the other girls, Jesy was the first to make the move into solo music but Leigh Anne signed a solo deal Warner Records in March 2022 and Jade has been in the studio working on her album with help from her Rizzle Kicks star boyfriend Jordan Stephens.



News of Jesy's new single comes just days after bandmate Perrie revealed that she too had been working on solo music but did not have a "set timeline" and was enjoying being able to discover her own. sound.



She told Grazia magazine: "I don’t have a set timeline. My label have told me to just go with the flow and enjoy discovering what my sound is going to be, the fact there's no deadline in my life just makes me the happiest person. I feel so lucky to just be having fun."