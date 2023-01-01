Tears for Fears return for North American tour after cancelling dates

Tears for Fears have scheduled a North American tour a year after they were forced to cancel a slew of dates on their 2022 trek.



The band are returning to the road for a series of shows across the US and Canada over the summer - 12 months after their 'The Tipping Point World Tour' was cut short because bandmember Curt Smith fractured four of his ribs in an accident.



The band will be supported by Cold War Kids on the new tour which kicks off on June 23 in Atlantic City, New Jersey and heads to cities including New York, Toronto, Houston and Seattle before concluding in Los Angeles at the Hollywood Bowl on August 2.



Tears for Fears released their first new album in 17 years - 'The Tipping Point' - in February 2022 and they later headed out on the road for a supporting tour that summer.



They managed to perform across the US but the UK leg of the tour faltered in July as Smith struggled to perform after injuring himself.



They axed 11 dates and Smith told his followers the injury had left him struggling to sing because of the pain. He also shared an X-ray which showed four of his ribs were fractured and he needed to rest and recover so he could heal.



After cancelling the shows, Smith posted on Twitter: "Thank you for the outpouring of get well messages!! I’m so disappointed. The last week has been horribly depressing, not knowing why the pain wasn’t subsiding and knowing everyone has been waiting to hear. It took a trip to London an ultrasound to finally see the clear fracture ...



"The good news is that I now know and it will heal. As you’ll see - eventually it was pretty obvious why I was in so much pain. Again - thank you so much for understanding and caring!!!"