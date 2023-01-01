Christine McVie's cause of death revealed as ischaemic stroke

Christine McVie’s cause of death has been revealed as an ischaemic stroke.

The Fleetwood Mac keyboardist died in November last year at the age of 79 following a battle with cancer, though her official cause of death was not immediately released.

According to a death certificate published by The Blast on Monday, Christine died from an ischaemic stroke.

Ischaemic strokes are the most common type of strokes, according to the Cleveland Clinic. They occur when a blockage in a person’s arteries prevents blood from reaching their brain.

Christine’s death certificate named her cancer as a secondary cause of her death, saying she was previously diagnosed with a “metastatic malignancy of unknown primary origin” - meaning doctors didn’t know where her cancer originated in her body before it spread.

The musician’s family was the first to announce her death via an Instagram post.

“On behalf of Christine McVie’s family, it is with a heavy heart we are informing you of Christine’s death. She passed away peacefully at hospital this morning, Wednesday, November 30th, 2022, following a short illness,” their statement read at the time. “She was in the company of her family.”