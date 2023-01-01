Madonna pays tribute to Seymour Stein: 'He shaped my world'

Madonna has paid tribute to late Sire Records founder Seymour Stein.



The New York music executive passed away at his home in Los Angeles on Sunday after a battle with cancer. He was 80.



On Monday, Madonna posted a heartfelt message in which she honoured Stein and credited him with spearheading her music career.



"Seymour Stein Has Left Us! I need to catch my breath. He Was one of the most influential Men in my Life!! He changed and Shaped my world (sic)," she began.



Madonna went on to recall how she was so determined to meet Stein while trying to get signed in the early '80s that she even made a stop at the hospital where he had been recovering from treatment for a heart condition.



"When I met him he was laying in a hospital bed wearing his boxer shorts and a wife beater! He had a cannula up his nose and a saline Drip in his arm! He was grinning like the Cheshire Cat," the Queen of Pop continued. "I was carrying my giant boombox ready to play My cassette for him immediately! He smiled and laughed when he saw me and asked me if I was related to the Virgin Mary!! Hahahhahahaa. I knew we would hit it off. I played him the song (Everybody) a few times. He signed me to his record label that day!!"



To conclude her post, Madonna thanked Stein for seeing her potential and changing the course of her life "forever".



"I am weeping as I write this down. Words cannot describe how I felt at this moment after years of grinding and being broke and getting every door slammed in my face," she added. "Anyone who knew Seymour knew about his passion for music and his impeccable taste. He had an Ear like no other! He was Intense - Wickedly Funny - a little bit Crazy And Deeply intuitive. Dearest Seymour, you will never be forgotten!! Thank You!"