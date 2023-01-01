NEWS Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding’s Miracle pulls ahead in race for Number 1 single Newsdesk Share with :





Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding have pulled ahead in the race for the UK’s Official Number 1 single.



After weeks of waiting, Miracle now leads the charge to top the Official Singles Chart on Friday, leap-frogging last week’s chart topper, Ed Sheeran’s Eyes Closed (3), and Miley Cyrus’s Flowers (2), the longest-running Number 1 single of the year so far.



With a little over 2,000 chart units separating the Top 3, and with three full days of tracking left before the result’s finalised, it’s up to you which of these chart titans will come out on top.

If Miracle does manage to hold on this week, it would become Calvin’s 11th (the Scottish DJ’s first in nearly half a decade, since Promises with Sam Smith in 2018) and Ellie 4th UK Number 1 overall.



As a duo, Calvin and Ellie have previously reached the Top 10 with singles I Need Your Love (4) and Outside (6).



Several tracks are also creeping up the chart to possible new peaks; Jax Jones & Calum Scott’s Whistle (13), Mae Stephens’ If We Ever Broke Up (14), React by Switch Disco & Ella Henderson (15), and Mother by Meghan Trainor (20) could all claim new highs within the Top 20.



BLACKPINK member Jisoo is zoning in on this week’s highest new entry with her debut solo single Flower (29). She would be the first member of the K-Pop juggernaut – which also includes band mates Rosé, Jennie and Lisa, all of whom have released solo projects - to earn a solo Top 40 hit.

Tyler, The Creator could also score a Top 40 debut with Dogtooth (37) which will become his fourth Top 40 hit if it can continue its momentum.