boygenius, Melanie Martinez and DMA’S in three-way race for UK Number 1 album

It’s a three-way race for this week’s Official Number 1 album, with boygenius, Melanie Martinez and DMA’S all hoping to reach the summit on Friday.



Currently leading the pack at the midweek mark are supergroup boygenius, with their debut studio album the record tracking for the top spot. The American indie rock group – comprising acclaimed singer-songwriters Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus – formed and released their eponymous debut EP in 2018.



the record could also provide member Bridgers her highest-charting LP to date in the UK; her 2020 solo work Punisher having peaked at Number 6 on its release.



But it’s by no means a done deal, as American alt-pop artist Melanie Martinez eyes a Number 2 debut with her third studio release Portals. The album could see Melanie claim a career-best, surpassing the Number 8 peak of her 2019 record K-12.



Just behind Melanie and also tracking for a new best are Australian indie rock group DMA’S. The group – made up of Tommy O’Dell, Matt Mason and Johnny Took – could see their fourth studio LP How Many Dreams? Become their highest-charting yet (3). DMA’S last reached the Top 10 with 2020 release THE GLOW (4).



Watch DMA’S chat through the making of the album with Jess Izsatt on The Record Club, streamed live this Wednesday April 5 at 5.30pm BST.



Following a full reissue across 2LP, CD and cassette formats, De La Soul’s 1989 debut 3 Feet High and Rising could reach a brand-new peak this week (4). The record rebounded to its current best (12) in March 2023 following its much-anticipated release on digital streaming services.



Elsewhere, rock icons The Who look set to score a 16th Top 10 LP with The Who with Orchestra – Live at Wembley; a recording of the group’s only UK show of their 2019 Moving On Tour, performed alongside 57-piece Isobel Griffiths Orchestra. Explore The Who’s extensive Official Charts history here.



Just behind at Number 8, Nigerian singer-songwriter Davido is on track to claim a career-best this week with his fourth studio album Timeless.



Outside the Top 10, Manchester-formed post-punk band IST IST eye their first Top 40 album with third full-length release Protagonists (11), while Bury Tomorrow’s The Seventh Sun could provide the British metalcore outfit a fifth (12).



A deluxe reissue of his Number 4-peaking 2021 record CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST could see Californian rapper, singer and songwriter Tyler, The Creator return to the Top 40 40 (15). And, finally, British electronic group OMD (Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark) also eye a return with their 1983 Number 5 album Dazzle Ships, thanks to a 40th anniversary reissue (18).

