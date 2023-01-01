Freddie Mercury's 'daring' leather hotpants are up for sale

Freddie Mercury's "daring" leather hotpants are being sold for £10,000.



The late Queen frontman - who died aged 45 in 1991 from AIDS-related complications - donned the skin-tight black leather pants during the encore of a concert in Birmingham in December 1980 in a bid to "shock" the crowd.



Now, fans have a chance to own the hotpants, which will go under the hammer at Omega Auctions in Newton-le-Willows, Merseyside, on April 25.



Jacky Gunn, the head of the Queen Fan Club, said of the risqué garment in Queen’s official biography 'Queen: As it Began': “They didn’t leave much to the imagination, but no one complained.”



Omega's Dan Hampson commented: “They typify his daring look.”



The 'We Will Rock You' hitmaker had a penchant for leather and would often perform topless with a pair of leather trousers.



Freddie's flamboyant dress sense continues to inspire to this day.



Harry Styles previously revealed his bold stage outfits mirror his music idols, including Freddie, David Bowie and Prince.



The former One Direction star told Vogue magazine in 2020: "You can never be overdressed. There's no such thing.



"The people I looked up to in music – Prince and David Bowie and Elvis and Freddie Mercury and Elton John – they're such showmen. As a kid it was completely mind-blowing.



"Now I'll put something on that feels really flamboyant, and I don't feel crazy wearing it. I think if you get something that you feel amazing in, it's like a superhero outfit."