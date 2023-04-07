Ellie Goulding: Higher Than Heaven is my least personal album

Ellie Goulding's upcoming album is her "least personal yet".

The 'Let It Die' singer - who became a first-time mum to son Arthur, whom she has with her husband Caspar Jopling, in April 2021 - has admitted it was a huge weight off her shoulders not having to write songs about her personal life for 'Higher Than Heaven' because she "feels things very deeply".

She told Rolling Stone: “In the best possible way, this album wasn’t taken from personal experiences, and it was such a relief and really refreshing to not be sitting in the studio going through all the things that happened to me and affected me. Because I feel things very deeply. I always have.

“It’s the least personal album, but I think it’s the best album because I got to just explore other things about myself. I just really, really enjoy writing, really enjoy being a singer.”

The 'Miracle' hitmaker - who releases her follow-up to 2020's 'Brightest Blue' on Friday (07.04.23) - has been open about her battles with anxiety and mental health in the past.

She wrote in an Instagram post: "If I was to really think about it, my anxiety has dictated quite a lot of my life and career, and I feel sad about that.

"But it has also made me who I am, and sometimes at my most terrified, when I feel there is no escape from the sheer panic and dread in my heart and brain, I remind myself that I can feel."

Meanwhile, becoming a mother has transformed the pop star's life.

The 'Love Me Like You Do' hitmaker told Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1: "I had a child and that changes everything. It did for me anyway.

"It was like, I mean, that happening in lockdown and it was a lot. It was a lot. And I assumed when I had Arthur that I could just go back to normal, crack on with my 10k runs and then get in the studio and everything would just be great. But no, it was not that at all.

"I realised that I didn't factor in how much I wanted to spend time with him, how much I wanted to just be around him all the time. So that became my new life and it is my new life and he is the biggest thing in my world. And it has changed everything for me."

So far, Ellie, 36, doesn't believe her son has influenced her songwriting. However, she expects it to happen in the coming months and years.

She shared: "I don't think I've changed as a writer yet. I certainly haven't found that space yet where I want to write about motherhood. It's coming. I can feel it coming."