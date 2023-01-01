Kane and Katelyn Brown win Video of the Year at 2023 CMT Awards

Kane and Katelyn Brown received the Video of the Year prize at the Country Music Television (CMT) Awards on Sunday.



During the CMTs on Sunday, the husband-and-wife duo were awarded Video of the Year for their 2022 hit Thank God.



Kane also hosted the event with Kelsea Ballerini, introducing performers including Gwen Stefani, Carrie Underwood, LeAnn Rimes and Keith Urban, and presenters including Megan Thee Stallion, HARDY, Noah Schnapp, and Travis Kelce.



Thank God was also nominated for Collaborative Video of the Year, but lost out to wait in the truck by HARDY, featuring Lainey Wilson. The original track was released on 12 September last year as the fourth single on Kane's album Different Man, and the accompanying music video dropped days later.



The music video for Thank God, filmed in Hawaii, followed the couple in various locations across the state, ending on the beach during a sunset.



Jelly Roll took home the most awards of the night with three, including Male Video of the Year, Breakthrough Male Video of the Year and CMT Digital-First Performance of the Year for Son of a Sinner.



The 2023 CMT Awards took place at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas and aired via CBS.







The full list of winners includes:







Video of the Year: Thank God - Kane Brown and Katelyn Brown



Female Video of the Year: Heart Like a Truck - Lainey Wilson



Male Video of the Year: Son of a Sinner - Jelly Roll



Group of the Year: Out in the Middle - Zac Brown Band



Breakthrough Female Video of the Year: Tennessee Orange - Megan Moroney



Breakthrough Male Video of the Year: Son of a Sinner - Jelly Roll



Collaborative Video of the Year: Wait in the truck - HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson



CMT Performance of the Year: 'Til You Can't - Cody Johnson



CMT Digital-First Performance of the Year: Son of a Sinner - Jelly Roll



CMT Equal Play: Shania Twain