Shakira departs Barcelona to start 'new chapter' with children

Shakira has announced her departure from Barcelona with her children.

In a Sunday Instagram post, the Loca singer told fans she and her children were leaving Barcelona, Spain, following her split from soccer star Gerard Piqué.

“I established myself in Barcelona to give my kids stability, the same one we are now looking for in another corner of the world alongside my family, friends and the sea,” Shakira captioned a skyline photo in Spanish, translated into English by Deadline. “Today we start a new chapter in search of their happiness.”

The singer resided in Barcelona with Gerard during their 11-year relationship. They share two children together: eight-year-old Sasha and 10-year-old Milan.

“Thank you to everyone that surfed with me in the Barcelona waves, the city in which I learned that friendship is longer than love. Thanks to everyone that helped me, dried my tears, inspired me and made me grow,” she continued in her post. “Thanks to all my Spanish fans that gave me their loyalty and love. For you guys, it’s only a ‘see you later’ and like my father said many times, we’ll see you on the curves.”

Though Shakira did not specify where she and her children were moving to, the outlet speculated she had plans to live in Miami, Florida.

Following her split from Gerard, Shakira released the hit Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol 53, where she included lyrics dishing on their relationship and allegations that the former soccer player had cheated on her with his now-girlfriend Clara Chia Martí. “Las mujeres ya no lloran, las mujeres facturan,” says one of the lyrics, translating to, “Women don’t cry anymore, they cash in.”