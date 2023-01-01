Lily Allen reveals ADHD diagnosis

Lily Allen was diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) after she moved to the United States.

While speaking to The Times for a new interview, the Not Fair singer revealed that she was diagnosed with the disorder - characterised by excessive amounts of inattention and impulsivity – by a health professional in recent years.

“It sort of runs in my family. And (the diagnosis) is only because I’m here in America where they take these things slightly more seriously than they do in England,” she told the outlet. “I went to see someone and they said, ‘Have you ever thought about this?’ And I said, ‘Well, yes I have.’”

Originally hailing from London, Lily has been residing in the U.S. with her husband David Harbour since 2020.

And while she wasn’t surprised by her diagnosis, the 37-year-old reported that it impacted her social media usage, noting: “As soon as I look at it, it can be hours of my day gone.”

Earlier this week, Lily also opened up about getting sober during an appearance on ITV’s This Morning.

“It is weird. My life has changed so much,” she said. “I’m four years clean and sober, I have a new husband, we’re sorting our lives out in America.”