Ed Sheeran set to defend Number 1 from Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding

After becoming Ed Sheeran’s 14th Number 1 single last week, Eyes Closed will have to defend its position at the top of the Official Singles Chart, as Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding fight to overtake it.



As it stands at the midweek mark, less than 1,000 chart units stand between Eyes Closed (1) and Miracle (2) but who’s crowned the UK’s Number 1 single this Friday is up to you.



Mimi Webb’s Red Flags could claim a brand-new peak this week (11), while Jax Jones & Calum Scott’s Whistle (13), Mae Stephens’ If We Ever Broke Up (14) and Switch Disco & Ella Henderson’s React (15) could all see major lifts.



This week’s highest new entry could belong to BLACKPINK member Jisoo, who seeks to make her solo debut on the UK charts with Flower (23). She would become the first member of the girl group – also including Rosé, Jennie and Lisa - to score a solo Top 40 hit.

