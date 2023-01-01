Adam Levine hesitated about Las Vegas residency 'for really long time'

Maroon 5 star Adam Levine hesitated about signing up for a Las Vegas for "a really long time" because it used to have a "stigma attached" to it.

The frontman admitted to Extra that the perception of residencies in Sin City has changed over the years and they feel "relevant" now.

"I hesitated for a really long time... I had that stigma attached," he shared. "(Las Vegas) used to be people set out to pasture... Now, it's, like, so relevant again. You have the Brunos (Mars), Adeles, Usher... huge artists.

"The perception of that has changed. It's now a place you can really thrive... Feels good... Feels like a step forward for us."

The She Will Be Loved hitmakers kicked off their M5LV residency at Park MGM's Dolby Live Theater in late March and they are scheduled to play selected dates until 12 August.

In an interview with People, Adam noted that the shows are perfect because Las Vegas is close to their Los Angeles base so none of the band members have to travel for "10 hours with kids and jet lag".

Explaining why it felt like the right time to embark on a residency, he added, "I think we've kind of gotten to the point where we've almost just done it all. We've been doing it for this crazy long amount of time, and so we thought (a Vegas residency) was kind of the logical next step because it was something that we had never embarked upon. Also, over the years, Vegas has become this kind of beacon for everybody. The timing of it all just makes sense to us."