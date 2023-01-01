Icona Pop wrote first new album in 10 years during 'boring' lockdown

Icona Pop wrote their first new album in 10 years when they were bored during the COVID-19 lockdown.



Caroline Hjelt and Aino Jawo dropped a new single called 'I Want You' in February and they are preparing to return to the charts with their first new album since 2013's 'This Is ... Icona Pop ' - and they have revealed the new music came about because they were stuck at home in Sweden during the coronavirus pandemic and the "weird" situation stirred their creativity.



Aino told RETROPOP magazine: "We’ve been touring for so many years and we’ve been trying to write music, then when we left LA and went back to Sweden before the lockdown started we were super bored and we ended up in the same studio where we wrote our first songs."



Caroline added: "We were also scared. What was gonna happen with our career? Would we ever be able to stand on stage again? Or travel? It was such a weird time … "



During the pandemic, the 'I Love It' duo kept themselves and their fans entertained by hosting 'rave spa' livestreams online and Caroline insists their lockdown DJ sessions inspired their new music.



She explained: "We’d be doing sheet masks and DJing in robes. Just really fun things so we were still connected with our fans, which influenced us when we started writing. We said, ‘OK – let’s go in, have no rules, and see where we end up.’ And it’s pretty cool that during the most quiet times of our lives, we wrote our clubbiest songs ever!"