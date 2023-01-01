Latto 'eating and sleeping' in the studio while making new music

Latto is "eating and sleeping" in the studio while she works on new music.

During a recent interview for Billboard, the Big Energy rapper - real name Alyssa Stephens - confirmed that she is about to drop some fresh tracks.

"I've been in the studio every day. Eating, sleeping in the studio. New music on the way," she smiled. "Bigger, better visuals, more versatility, more bars, more punchlines. Baby, the pen works."

Latto didn't detail when she plans to unveil her new music.

However, she admitted that the positive fan reaction to her single Lottery "feels so good".

"(The fans,) they just be here for anything I do at this point," the 24-year-old smiled.

Elsewhere in the conversation, Latto promoted her new Apple Music 1 show, 777 Radio, which launched on Thursday.

"It started with an interview at Apple Music with my girl Nadeska and it was like, 'She gotta be on her own show or whatever.' They had reached out with some schmoney (sic) and I said, 'Oh yeah!'" she added.