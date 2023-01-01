Raye is desperate to collaborate with Alicia Keys

Raye dreams of collaborating with Alicia Keys.

The 25-year-old pop star has revealed that the album 'The Diary of Alicia Keys' was the first record she ever bought and is hopeful of getting the chance to create music with the Grammy-winning star.

Raye told Rebecca Judd on Apple Music 1: "She was my first album I ever bought. I remember combing through these songs, digesting them, flicking through her artwork. It was 'The Diary of Alicia Keys'. Like reading all the lyrics and all her notes, and being so moved by her artistry.

"I think that the dream would be one day to sit down at a piano with her and create something."

The 'Escapism' singer is also keen to work with Doja Cat and has admiration for the 'Say So' hitmaker's carefree approach.

Raye explained: "Her styling is on point and she doesn't give a f***. And her TikTok content is so brilliant.

"I need to take a leaf out of her book when it comes to just not caring what anyone thinks because I rate it and I need that ability. She is just a top-tier artist – vocals, delivery, syncopation, dance. And she really can throw it back, like wow.

"She's someone I respect so highly. That's one of my dream collaborations right there."

Raye became an independent artist after parting ways with record label Polydor in 2021 and wants to have total control over her music releases.

She said: "I have made a promise and a pledge to myself, I am not ever trying to feel like major label-y with any of this stuff ever again. I just want to post what I want to do, because I want to do it, not because someone's told me I have to. And this is the truth.

"In my opinion, you cannot make something viral on your own. You just can't. I just believe that. So that's just out of the question. If it happens, it happens.

"If someone wants to use it as a sound, that's great. That's none of my business, do you know what I mean?"