Stormzy handpicks support acts as he curates London festival

Stormzy has handpicked the support acts for his only UK festival date of the year.

The grime star is headlining All Points East in London's Victoria Park on August 18 and he has been given the chance to curate the line-up for the hometown show - turning it into his own 'This Is What We Mean Day' by bringing onboard artists including Kehlani, Sampha, Knucks and Lucky Daye as well as WSTRN and Ms Banks.

Stormzy announced his plan to curate his own day in a video posted on Instagram, explaining: "I was thinking what’s next, cos we’ve done 3 O2s [London's O2 Arena], shut that down.

"I said to the team, we gotta do something bigger, something better, something different. We were having back to back meetings, bouncing ideas. Then it hit me, I started jotting down ideas thinking - live band, need a live band. August 2023, a summer time thing, outside, for the people, always for my people. So August 2023, Victoria Park, more info coming soon …. 'This Is What We Mean Day'. Hard."

More acts are yet to be announced for Stormzy's special festival day and tickets are already on general sale.

All Points East will also feature a headline performance from The Strokes on August 25 while rock trio HAIM will play the festival on Bank Holiday Monday August 28. Electronic act Jungle will headline on Saturday August 26 and they will be joined by singer Erykah Badu and many more acts.

The 2022 event featured sets from artists including Gorillaz, The Chemical Brothers, Tame Impala, Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds and Idles.